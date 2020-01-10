WINNIPEG -- A member of the RCMP in Thompson, Man., has been charged with assault causing bodily harm after a 50-year-old man was hurt during an arrest.

The incident took place on June 5, 2019, when Mounties were called to the Thompson Inn for a report of a man causing a disturbance, according to Manitoba’s Independent Investigation Unit.

The police watchdog said the man was hurt during the arrest and taken to a hospital in the northern city, where he received sutures for a cut on his forehead.

RCMP notified the IIU on June 21, 2019 and the watchdog investigated.

The IIU said its civilian director Zane Tressler determined there are reasonable and probable grounds to believe a criminal offence took place, and authorized the charge.

On Jan.7, 2020, Const. Jeremiah Dumont-Fontaine met with IIU investigators and was issued a summons. He is scheduled to appear in provincial court on Feb. 25, 2020 in Thompson.