

Jason Gaidola, CTV News Winnipeg





WINNIPEG - The Rocket Man is touching down in Winnipeg for the final time.

Musical icon Elton John played one of his two final shows at Bell MTS Place Friday night, as part his ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road’ tour this weekend.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer played many of his hit singles to a sold out crowd including Bennie and the Jets, Tiny Dancer, Rocket Man and Candle in the Wind.

“This show is a great representation of his career,” Elton John’s long-time tour manager, D.C Parmet said.

“He's going to play songs throughout his whole career including a couple of deep album tracks."

The 72-year-old is one of the best-selling artists in the world; with more than 300 million records sold, right behind The Beatles, Elvis Presley, Michael Jackson and Madonna.

Sir Elton also boasts a long-list of hardware, capturing five Grammy’s, five Brit Awards, a Gold Globe and an Academy award.

The final show in Winnipeg is Saturday, October 5th.