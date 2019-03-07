

CTV Winnipeg





The new Transcona Library officially opened Thursday at 1 Transcona Boulevard, according to the city of Winnipeg.

The 13,831 square foot, $6.5 million dollar building features an open, accessible floor plan, meeting and study spaces, a family literacy playground, and an outdoor reading deck and garden.

“The new Transcona Library is an exciting addition to our community,” said Shawn Nason, Councillor for Transcona in a city release.

Over the last two weeks, approximately 40,000 items including books, movies, and music were moved from the former library at 111 Victoria Avenue West to the new location.

The former library was built in 1961 and had limited parking and accessibility.