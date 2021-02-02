WINNIPEG -- Some snowbirds are breathing a sigh of relief over their decision to stay in Manitoba this winter.

It comes as the federal government institutes new quarantine rules for international travellers to fight COVID-19.

Under normal circumstances, Kathy Brooks and her husband would be wintering in Phoenix, but not this year. The pandemic altered their plans.

“We had decided right from the beginning when this started we wouldn’t be travelling again until we had a vaccine,” said Brooks.

Brooks and her husband sold their Arizona property. They are hunkering down in Winnipeg at a time when other snowbirds decided to head south and now face tougher quarantine rules upon their return to Canada.

“We do have friends and acquaintances who have travelled and they’re just prepared to stay down there until April or May, until things get better, and they’re hoping they get the vaccine down there,” Brooks said.

The new rules, aimed at discouraging travel and stopping more infectious variants from spreading, means people on incoming flights to Canada will have to take a COVID-19 test at the airport on arrival.

They’ll then have to stay in a government-approved hotel for three nights at their own cost, which could reach up to $2,000, while awaiting results.

People with a positive result will have to stay in a designated government facility until they’re recovered. People with a negative result can spend the rest of their 14-day quarantine at home.

Medi-Quote offers insurance coverage for travellers, including during COVID-19.

Lori Yorke, owner and senior broker with Medi-Quote, said the Winnipeg-based company started receiving an increased number of calls from clients when Ottawa announced the new rules.

“We’ve had a few that have rushed back and are applying for an early return refund,” said Yorke. “They just decided to get back before the restrictions came in.

“We’re also getting people who are looking into extending their policies until after the end of April. I think what they’re hoping is the restriction will be over and then they come back and not have to quarantine in a hotel.”

Major airlines in Canada have also suspended flights to sun destinations until Apr. 30. Existing international passenger flights must land in Vancouver, Toronto Calgary or Montreal.

One recent poll shows the vast majority of Canadians support the moves.

An online survey by Leger found 86 per cent of respondents agree with the new rules.

Eighty-seven per cent think international travel should be banned until the number of cases has decreased for several days.

“I think they’re the right way for the government to go,” said Brooks.

She is at peace with travel restrictions. Brooks said the difficult part about being at home is not being able to see family.

“Being literally stuck inside other than going out for a walk, but it’s the right thing to do,” she said. “I really believe it.”

Non-essential travellers arriving from the United States at a land border will also soon have to get tested before entry, according to the federal government.

While the border remains closed to non-essential travel, exceptions have been made.

No exact date for the implementation of the hotel quarantine has been provided. Ottawa has previously said Canadians should expect the measure to take effect as soon as possible.