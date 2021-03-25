WINNIPEG -- A new network of youth hubs will soon be opening in Manitoba to help young people access mental health supports.

“Now we’re going to do an even better job of wrapping around young people and ensuring that they and their families get the support that they need,” said Connie Walker, president and CEO of United Way Winnipeg.

The youth hubs, which will be located in Winnipeg, Brandon and Selkirk, will all bring different youth mental health services to one location.

“One stop for services around mental health, addictions support, primary care, peer support and other social services like employment, for example,” Walker said.

She added that the development of the hubs will be guided by youth, “because we want them to be trusted, accessible places where young people feel comfortable.”

There will be five youth hubs in total, which include:

A hub led by and located at Ka Ni Kanichihk. This hub will serve the Point Douglas and Centennial areas in Winnipeg;

A downtown hub in Winnipeg’s West Broadway, led by the Canadian Mental Health Association;

A hub for St. Boniface and St. Vital led by the Youville Clinic;

A hub for the Westman region, located in downtown Brandon, and led by Westman Youth for Christ; and

A youth hub in downtown Selkirk, led by Peguis First Nation.

This initiative is a result of a partnership between the province, United Way donors, and a number of philanthropic partners.

“We’ve all come together very much believing that we can serve young people better,” Walker said.

WHY IT MATTERS

Walker said that even before the pandemic, studies showed that many Manitobans over the age of 15 struggled with mental health and substance-use challenges, and since the start of the pandemic it has only gotten worse.

“Increased incidences of depression and anxiety and self-harm, so there’s always been a need for many years now in our province, but it’s especially in need now, and we feel we can do better,” she said.

Walker noted there are a number of organizations around the city that provide mental health supports, and that people can turn to 211 Manitoba if they are looking to find resources.

“Sometimes, though, people need more than just the particular service they’ve reached out to, so this is why we’re so excited to bring so many services together, co-locating under one roof.”

More information about the youth hubs can be found online. https://unitedwaywinnipeg.ca/youthhubs/

- With files from CTV’s Katherine Dow.