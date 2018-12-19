

Handi-Transit will go by a new name in 2019 and will undergo changes to its operation.

The service for people unable to use the regular Winnipeg Transit system due to a physical disability will soon be known as Winnipeg Transit Plus, chosen following a campaign to find a more inclusive name.

“Handi-Transit’s new name, Winnipeg Transit Plus, more accurately reflects the City’s fundamental commitment to equality and providing inclusive customer service,” said city

councillor Matt Allard, chair of the standing policy committee on infrastructure renewal and public works.

The city said the existing name was adopted in 1977 and the change is being spurred by the evolution of how disability issues are understood as well as the province’s Accessibility for Manitobans Act.

Winnipeg Transit Plus will bring in a new scheduling system early in the new year the City of Winnipeg said will be more transparent.

It’s called RouteMatch, and it uses an online app, notifications and personalized web portals for users to schedule trips.

The city said it will be rolled out with a user guide and website and information sessions will also be held.