WINNIPEG -- The City of Winnipeg has taken a new step to help reduce the number of needles left on public property.

In August, city crews installed needle drop boxes at nine locations throughout Winnipeg.

"The purpose of the needle drop boxes is to ensure that there are dedicated locations throughout the city for the proper and safe collection and disposal of needles and sharps on public property, and initially the containers will be emptied by a contractor," a city spokesperson said.

The locations of the boxes are below:

Joseph Royal Park;

Odowda Park;

Mayfair Park East;

Gerald Lynch Park;

Donald Street Bridge;

Maryland Street Bridge;

Spence Street (park seating area);

William Whyte Park; and

St. John's Park.

The city said the locations were selected following discussions between frontline staff and Street Connections to identify locations with high accumulations of used needles on public property.

The total cost was approximately $1,850 for all of the containers, the city said. There are currently no plans to add any more drop boxes.