WINNIPEG -- Police in Brandon have a new tool to give support in high risk situations.

Officers in the city and surrounding areas will now have access to a tactical vehicle for calls involving firearms or other dangers to police and the public.

“The armoured factor allows us to get closer if there’s firearms or any sort of weapons used against officers or against citizens,” said Chief Wayne Balcaen.

Earlier this year, the province announced its plan to spend nearly $400,000 to purchase the vehicle.

“It’s like an insurance product. It’s something you buy, but you hope you’ll never need. But at some point or another, you’ll need that insurance policy or you’ll need this vehicle,” said Manitoba Justice Minister Cliff Cullen.

The investment comes from the federal proceeds of crime fund and not from tax dollars.

“When police make arrests, sometimes they will obtain property and we can take that property and turn it into cash, and then we can take that cash and reinvest it with police services across the province, against that fight on criminal activity.”

Chief Balcaen said the need for this type of vehicle is growing, as is violent crime in Brandon and surrounding area.