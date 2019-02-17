

A closed community resource centre in Winnipeg’s North End has been ransacked.

The damage to the Indian and Metis Friendship Centre, located just off Main St., was discovered Friday night by the Bear Clan Patrol.

Bear Clan leader James Favel says vandals took anything of value with only mess left behind.

In the bathroom, vandals ripped toilets from the ground and pulled plumbing out of the walls.

“The sinks were all brand new, they put them in this summer,” said Favel.

Over in the kitchen area, food and destroyed shelves cover the ground.

Where the watermain is housed, Favel says pipes were pulled from the walls to get copper, causing significant water damage.

“It’s just amazing that they had so much time to be in here and do all that damage,” he said.

The centre's doors have been closed since October due to a number of issues, including funding.

Favel says the damage has been reported to Winnipeg police.