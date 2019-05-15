A couple accused of living in a suspected meth house on a Sagkeeng First Nation is speaking out about the allegations with CTV News.

On Monday, two band councillors said eviction notices were handed out at two suspected meth houses in the community slated for demolition.

Mary Guimond and Ricky Guilbert said they've lived in one of those houses for a year and a half, and pay 150 dollars a month in rent.

The couple denies the house is used to make or sell meth.

“There's no meth lab. Nothing whatsoever. No drugs,” said Guimond.

The band councillors said concerned community members told chief and council the houses are used as a meth lab and a place where drug dealers work. This information has not been independently verified by CTV.

“The people that supposedly use in the house that come here. We're here to help them, to give them shelter, feed them. They shun them out and mock them,” said Guilbert.

“We help people,” said Guimond.

The band councillors say meth addiction in the community is a crisis, affecting children as young as 13-years-old.

On Wednesday, band councillors who spoke with CTV say evictions are supposed to happen by Friday, and there are several steps that have to be taken before demolition.

Ricky Guilbert and Mary Guimond said they are innocent.

“It hurts because I didn't do anything wrong,” said Guilbert.

“They can drag me out. They can hurt me. I don't care. I’m going to stay. They have no proof of anything,” said Guimond.

The couple says they've cleaned up the house and yard since they moved in and shouldn't be forced to go.

ANNUAL CLEAN-UP REMOVES 38 NEEDLES FROM COMMUNITY

On Wednesday, another part of the addiction strategy was put into action at the fourth annual community clean-up where 38 needles were collected.

Band Councillor Lin Dorie said nurses, students, teachers and fire fighters took part, and more and more people are taking part every year.

Dorie said it’s about making the community safe.

“You feel a sense of pride, but you're hoping other people will get on board as well, and start reporting that there are needles here,” said Dorie.

She said the number of needles being collected is increasing, but where they are being found is changing.

“Last year we found numerous needles in the town site. This year we only found one which is great, which shows maybe they are changing their behaviour. So that’s what we want to do, we just want to make sure it’s a safe environment for the kids,” she said.

Dorie said council is looking at a possible safe disposal program