One man is in critical condition after a shooting early Tuesday morning near the Health Sciences Centre.

The Winnipeg Police Service said it happened around 5 a.m. on Sherbrook Street between Pacific and Alexander avenues.

One man was taken to hospital with gunshot wounds where he remains in critical condition.

No arrests have been made.

Police say, Sherbrook between Ross and Logan Avenues has reopened in both directions.