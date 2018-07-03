

CTV Winnipeg





Paul McCartney is returning to Winnipeg for the first time in five years.

On Tuesday, Winnipeg was announced as one of four Canadian stops on his Freshen Up tour. McCartney will be performing at Bell MTS Place on September 28.

This will be McCartney’s first tour following the release of his new album Egypt Station, which comes out Sept. 7.

“We’ve always had such a fantastic time playing shows in Canada. We can’t wait to return in September for what should be another special run of shows,” McCartney said in a news release.

“We are looking forward to freshening up our show and playing some of our songs from the new album alongside those songs we know you like to hear. Get ready to rock Canada!”

Tickets for the Winnipeg show will become available on July 13 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster and on is website.

The other Canadian stops on the Freshen Up tour are Quebec City on Sept.17; Montreal on Sept. 20; and Edmonton on Sept. 30.