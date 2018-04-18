

Police have arrested a second suspect in connection with the stabbing death of a 42-year-old man.

Gilbert Chartrand died in hospital after being stabbed on Agnes Street on April 4.

Police announced the arrest of one man, Faron Henderson, 28, on April 11, saying he had been charged with second degree murder.

Police said on Wednesday, a second suspect, Jerome Kakagamic, 24, had been arrested on a warrant for second degree murder.