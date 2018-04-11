

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg police say one of two suspects wanted has been arrested in connection with the April 4 stabbing death of a 42-year-old man.

Gilbert Chartrand died in hospital after an assault on Agnes Street.

On Friday, April 6, police released the names and photos of two suspects in the homicide

On Wednesday police said Faron Henderson, 28, has been arrested and charged with second degree murder.

Police have yet to locate the other suspect, Jerome Kakagamic, 24, and said he is “considered armed and dangerous and is not to be approached under any circumstance.”

Anyone with information on Kakagamic’s whereabouts is asked to contact homicide investigators at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.