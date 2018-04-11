Featured
Police arrest 1 suspect in stabbing death, other suspect remains at large
Police said Faron Henderson, pictured at the right, has been arrested and charged with second degree murder, and Jerome Kakagamic, pictured at the left, is still at large. (Supplied)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Wednesday, April 11, 2018 2:01PM CST
Winnipeg police say one of two suspects wanted has been arrested in connection with the April 4 stabbing death of a 42-year-old man.
Gilbert Chartrand died in hospital after an assault on Agnes Street.
On Friday, April 6, police released the names and photos of two suspects in the homicide
On Wednesday police said Faron Henderson, 28, has been arrested and charged with second degree murder.
Police have yet to locate the other suspect, Jerome Kakagamic, 24, and said he is “considered armed and dangerous and is not to be approached under any circumstance.”
Anyone with information on Kakagamic’s whereabouts is asked to contact homicide investigators at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.