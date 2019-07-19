

CTV News Winnipeg





Six people sent to hospital after police cruiser blows past stop sign

A Winnipeg Police Service cruiser car went through a stop sign on the weekend, sending six people to hospital. On Monday police said the officers involved were helping with an investigation at the time of the crash.

'We're not welcome': Winnipeg couple feels rejected after Anglican Church of Canada says no to same-sex marriage

A decision by the Anglican Church of Canada’s governing body to reject a change to its marriage canon to allow same-sex unions left an engaged Winnipeg couple feeling unwelcome and as though their plans to marry in the church were uncertain.

Photo of Winnipeg first responders with man on bench sparks criticism

A photo shared to social media of paramedics and police officers at a bench where they had been called to deal with an intoxicated man prompted online criticism, with allegations arising that the first responders had taken a photo at the scene. On Monday police said supervisors were looking into the allegations, on Wednesday police said an officer did take a photo and offered an apology.

Howdy from the saloon, jail and coal mine: This Manitoba couple built their own western town

A couple from Garson, Man., built a different kind of centrepiece for their wild-west wedding: a full sized replica western town that includes a saloon, candy store, blacksmith shop, coal mine and jail.

Second woman comes forward with concerns about Manitoba Grand Chief

Another woman came forward with concerns over the conduct of Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs Grand Chief Arlen Dumas. This came after Dumas denied allegations of inappropriate texting and announced he was taking a leave of absence to heal.