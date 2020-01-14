WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg Police Service homicide unit is investigating after police were called to a home in Centennial.

On Tuesday, officers were called to 516 Alexander Ave. at around 11:45 a.m. after reports of an insecure location.

Once officers arrived on scene, they found a man dead inside the home.

Police say the circumstances around his death are suspicious.

Officers remained at the scene Wednesday morning, with police tape up around a home visible.

If anyone has information that might help with the investigation, they are asked to call 204-986-6508 or call Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.

-- with files from CTV's Renee Rodgers