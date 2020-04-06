WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg Police Service has charged a woman with manslaughter following the death of a toddler last month.

Victoria Reane Thiessen, 20, was charged with manslaughter in connection with the death of Brett White, a two-and-a-half-year-old boy. Police say Thiessen is White’s stepmother.

Constable Rob Carver with the Winnipeg Police Service says investigators were shocked about the case.

“It’s tragic on so many levels,” he said during a Monday morning news conference. “It’s hard on investigators for sure, but it touches all sorts of people. It touches the family, it touches the community.”

Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Services was called to the 100 block of Snowdon Avenue on March 24 for reports of an injured toddler. The toddler was transported to hospital in critical condition and passed away on March 26.

Carver said the child’s injuries were not consistent with the explanation provided by the boy’s caregiver.

“One was the child had fallen, the other was that he may have been struck by a sibling who was four years old,” Carver said.

“The examination concluded that neither of those explanations would have accounted for the seriousness of the injury or the mechanism of the injury.”

The police service’s child abuse unit was alerted and began investigating. An arrest occurred on April 3.

Thiessen is in custody. The charge against her has not been tested in court.