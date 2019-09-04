

Keila DePape, CTV News Winnipeg





Several stolen wallets and personal documents have been recovered following two arrests in separate incidents on Tuesday.

Winnipeg police say they seized various IDs stolen from vehicles following a call about a suspicious male in a truck causing a disturbance in Winnipeg’s Westdale area just before 10 a.m.

When officers found the truck on Lavernham Crescent, they parked behind it and turned on their siren, before the truck reversed and crashed into the cruiser car.

Police arrested the man and seized a slide from an air pistol.

Inside the truck, they found a gun barrel, a trigger for a rifle, and various documents belonging to other people, which police say were stolen from vehicles broken into between July 2012 and August 2019.

One victim reported her wallet stolen from a grocery cart while shopping, police say.

Rodney Claude Guimond, 40, is charged with six counts of identity theft, driving with a suspended licence, and several other related charges.

He has been detained at the Winnipeg Remand Centre.

IDs recovered during traffic stop

Several other personal documents were recovered by police in a separate incident earlier that day.

Officers say they pulled over a vehicle in the 3100 block of Portage Avenue around 4 a.m.

A computer check revealed there was an outstanding warrant for the driver.

One of the four passengers in the vehicle said he had found a wallet belonging to someone else—which contained ID from several different people, some reported stolen between May and September 2019.

Police say he also had a stencil set and a number stencil set among his belongings.

Rommel Celfo Jimenez, 44, is charged with three counts of possession of an identity document, three counts of identity theft and possession of a forged document with intent.

He was detained in custody.

A 37-year-old man in the car, who said he found a credit card, was also arrested after police found he had ID belonging to three different people.

He was later released on an appearance notice.