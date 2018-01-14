

CTV Winnipeg





A multi-vehicle collision on an Ontario highway has killed two people, including a 31-year-old Portage la Prairie man and his 13-year-old daughter.

Ontario Provincial Police said the crash happened Saturday at approximately 5:30 p.m. on Highway 17 west of Vermillion Bay.

Police said an eastbound SUV lost control and collided with a westbound tractor trailer unit.

The driver and front passenger of the SUV died in the collision while the other three SUV passengers in the backseat, all of whom were children of the driver, were transported to hospital, and then airlifted to Winnipeg for further treatment, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Dustin McLaughlin, 31, of Portage la Prairie and Cheyanne McLaughlin, 13, of Nipigon, Ont.

The driver of the tractor trailer was not injured.

The investigation continues.

Highway 17 was closed for roughly nine hours.