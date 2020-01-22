WINNIPEG -- UPDATE: Power has been restored to 2,900 customers in Transcona after Manitoba Hydro made emergency repairs to a pole hit by a grader.

The Crown utility tweeted on Wednesday that all customers had their power back by 9:55 p.m., over five hours after the outage began.

All customers restored as of 9:55 p.m.

EARLIER: Manitoba Hydro said a power outage starting at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the Transcona area is expected to last as long as five hours.

The Crown utility is turning the power off to make emergency repairs to a pole that was damaged when it was hit by a grader.

Hydro shared a map of the affected area, saying 2,900 customers will be impacted.

It also shared photos of the damaged pole, which is still standing but crooked and cracked and in the middle.