WINNIPEG -- Prairie Theatre Exchange is looking ahead to the 2020/2021 season in which they will feature work from Winnipeg artists and storytellers.

Additional playwrights will be from across Canada. In the coming season, theatergoers can expect to see eight plays featured on stage.

“When I look at this season, the word that keeps coming to mind is ‘NOW’,” said Thomas Morgan Jones, PTE Artistic Director, in a news release.

He added sharing stories has never felt more important than it does right now

Other Canadian theatre voices that will be hitting the stage is a play from “Kim’s Convenience” creator Ins Choi. “Bad Parent” is a comedy and co-produced with the Vancouver Asian Canadian Theater. The play shows what young parents go through together as they learn about parenthood, marriage, and what becoming a family really means.

“All the stories are brilliantly contemporary in both what they have to say and how they choose to say it. These stories feel of our time and for our time,” said Jones.

Additionally, PTE’s Leap Series is set to return with a live music rave, “Nation to Nation” from Aaron Collier and an interactive dance show from Carmen Aruirre, “ Broken Tailbone.”

“Through our Leap Series, we’re once again leaning into the ‘exchange’ part of our company, this time in terms of the art-making, offering interdisciplinary work that is really challenging the notion of what theatre is and what it can be,” said Jones.