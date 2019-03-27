

CTV Winnipeg





Minnedosa, Man., will soon be home to a water attraction unlike any other in Manitoba.

Discover Minnedosa said a floating waterpark big enough for 100 people is coming to Minnedosa Lake.

The park is being developed by Calgary-based Splish Splash Water Park.

“It’s an inflatable water park, like a floating obstacle course out on the water,” said Gerry Champagne, Splish Splash owner, in a news release. He also said floating water parks exist elsewhere in Canada but not on the prairies.

Champagne worked with Travel Manitoba to find a suitable site in the province for the attraction, said Discover Minnedosa.

“It’s a fantastic way to draw people to town, hopefully visitors will make the most of everything Minnedosa has to offer while they’re here,” said Chantelle Parrott, the town’s economic development officer.

The announcement said they have set a target of opening in late June and various government agencies have granted approval, but the custom structure still has to be built and shipped from the U.K.

Life jackets will be mandatory at the park, and lifeguards will be on duty, it said.