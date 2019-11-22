WINNIPEG -- The future of the Winnipeg Public Library’s Westwood branch is in doubt.

The City of Winnipeg is suggesting it may be time to close the branch at 66 Allard Ave., for good.

The proposed closure is part of the city’s 2020 operating budget.

The news is not sitting well with some area residents.

They want the city to reconsider, saying the library is well used and the programs it offers are vital to the community.

They’ve started a Facebook page called, “Save Westwood Library.” They’ve also begun an online petition which has around 2000 signatures already.