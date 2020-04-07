WINNIPEG -- Health officials in Manitoba are set to give new details Tuesday afternoon on COVID-19 cases in Manitoba.

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, and Lanette Siragusa, Shared Health’s chief nursing officer, will be speaking at 1 p.m. at the Manitoba Legislative Building. CTV News Winnipeg will be live streaming the event.

On Monday, the province hinted that new penalties could be coming for people who don’t adhere to physical distancing guidelines.

Premier Brian Pallister also called on the federal government to act as an intermediary and borrow funds on behalf of provincial governments and then loan the funds to them.

To date, there are 204 cases of COVID-19 in the province, both probable and lab-confirmed. There have also been two deaths.

This is a developing story, more details to come.