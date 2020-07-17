WINNIPEG -- Two days after issuing a plea for information in a Portage la Prairie homicide, RCMP said members of the public have flooded their information lines with potential tips.

Last month, human remains were found on Baker Street in Portage la Prairie, with RCMP ruling the death a homicide. RCMP have not been able to identify the victim, but say he is a man who may be from Winnipeg

On Wednesday, RCMP released additional information about the case, adding they were looking for four people who were spotted on a surveillance camera at a Portage la Prairie business around the time they believe the man was murdered.

RCMP said Friday they have received over 250 tips since Wednesday, and are working through each tip to see if it can help with the investigation.

“Over 250 tips in less than 48 hours is remarkable and speaks to the important role of the community and media in these difficult investigations”, said Superintendent Michael Koppang, the officer in charge of major crime services with Manitoba RCMP, in a statement. “There’s a lot of work ahead to get through all of the submitted tips but we are confident that some of the information provided will be of great assistance to our investigators.”

RCMP said they are no longer looking for tips to identify the four people in the surveillance video, but are still looking to identify the homicide victim.

The autopsy determined the homicide victim was a man between 20 and 40 years old, with brown hair that was possibly medium length. The man was between five foot seven and six foot two in height. Officers noted the man had scoliosis.

Anyone with information on the identity of the victim is asked to call the RCMP Major Crime Services tip line at 431-489-8551, or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

The investigation is ongoing, and no charges have been laid.