WINNIPEG -- Boissevain RCMP is searching for a 17-year-old girl who was last seen Sunday evening.

RCMP said Jaylynn Mary Hercina was last seen leaving her residence in Boissevain, Man., on the evening of July 5. RCMP said she may have travelled to the City of Brandon.

She is described as five-foot-six, weighing about 130 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black leggings, black and white shoes, and was carrying a black coloured backpack.

RCMP said they are concerned for her wellbeing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Boissevain RCMP at (204) 534-7261, or call Manitoba Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477. People can also submit secure tips online.