WINNIPEG -- Manitoba RCMP have arrested two people in a robbery and assault that left one man in hospital, but officers are still searching for two more suspects.

RCMP said on Dec. 6 officers responding to a call found a 50-year-old Selkirk man unresponsive outside the South Tower on Princeton Drive in Thompson, Man.

He was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. RCMP said the man remains in hospital with serious injuries.

A month later, on Jan. 7, RCMP arrested and charged Donald Timothy Massan, 32, with robbery and aggravated assault, and Mariah Martha Baker, 42, with robbery in relation to the incident.

RCMP say both suspects are from Thompson.

Police are still searching for Patrick Shamus Jackson, 30, who is wanted for robbery, and Jerome Montgomery Cook, 23, who is wanted for robbery and aggravated assault.

Local RCMP and the major crimes unit are investigating.