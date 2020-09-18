WINNIPEG -- Another business is having to shut down due to COVID-19.

Stella's restaurant announced on Friday that it will be closing its location at the James Armstrong Richardson International Airport.

"Unfortunately, due to the severe decline in air traffic and the long-term outlook resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, it is with very heavy hearts that we must announce the difficult decision to close the Stella's airport location, effective October 16, 2020," said Rob Del Grosso, the vice president of the restaurant, in a news release.

He said all the staff have been told about the decision and they are being given the opportunity to apply at other Stella's locations.

The company said it wants to thank the staff and that it wants to help "make transitions to new employment both positive and timely experiences."

The company also said thanks to the people of Winnipeg and customers across the country for their support.

"Our teams look forward to serving the community in one of our other Stella's locations, as we continue to focus on great food and friendly service, in warm and inviting atmospheres," the company said in a news release.