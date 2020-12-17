WINNIPEG -- A retirement residence in West Kildonan is calling on the public to send its residents letters to curb loneliness and share well wishes over the holidays.

Health and wellness director Nikki Johnson and lifestyle director Chassity McIntyre, who both work at River Ridge II Retirement Residence, were inspired to ask for letters after another residence in Quebec ran a successful campaign there.

The call for letters also comes one week after 31 students at Amber Trails Community School and their teacher Marlene Meaden submitted laminated cards to tenants living at the residence.

“Dear Senior,” one student writes, “I hear that you feel alone, so I am writing this letter for you. You don’t need to feel alone anymore. Now you have a whole Grade 5 class to keep you happy.”

“They had actually spent a considerable amount of time putting together card pictures,” said McIntyre. “They then laminated all the photos so that we could sanitize them properly for the seniors, asking them all sorts of great questions trying to connect with seniors, who they understand are kind of missing families and in isolation right now.”

“I am so very excited to have a pen pal. I have got so many questions,” writes another student.

McIntyre said the tenants sent back responses on Wednesday, so the students receive an answer before they’re home for the holidays.

Johnson and McIntyre created a Facebook post that has already been shared hundreds of times to invite the public to write more letters.

“It’s really taken off. We’re so excited,” said McIntyre.

The residence, which is no longer open for visits, provides care for 165 people requiring various levels of care.

“With the holidays, it’s really a struggle for them right now,” said McIntyre. “Our hope is that we get enough to get every single person a card.”

People can send letters addressed to Nikki at the following address:

River Ridge 2

2701 Scotia Street

Winnipeg, Man.

R2V 5A5