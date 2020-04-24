WINNIPEG -- Over 175 lane kilometers of improvements are planned in the City of Winnipeg this summer.

The city, according to a news release on Friday, said the approximately $130 million dollar road improvement investment will be seen on local and regional streets, sidewalks, and back lanes, and breaks down to nearly 200 construction projects city wide beginning in May.

“The start of road construction season is always an exciting time because it signals the flow of capital funding dollars into our economy,” said Mayor Brian Bowman in a statement.

Both the mayor and the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, said with the COVID-19 pandemic, this can help the economy.

“We have invested in projects to help build our communities and efforts are being made to safely maintain transportation networks so residents can get where they are needed. We will get through this together,” said McKenna in a statement.

“Against the backdrop of the global pandemic and the effect it has had on our economy, this is an especially important road construction season for jobs and our city’s economy,” Bowman added.

A total of 49 segments of roadways across Winnipeg will be worked on. The Accelerated Regional Street Renewal program will fund portions of the follow projects:

• 2019-2022 Archibald Pavement Renewal Project: Total project budget $15.75 million

• 2019-2023 Corydon/ Stafford/ Taylor Pavement Renewals Project: Total project budget $28.85 million

• 2019-2023 Downtown Road Renewals: Total project budget $32.8 million

• 2019-2023 Erin/Wall/Sargent Pavement Renewals Project: Total project budget $36.4 million

• Maryland Reconstruction Project: Total project budget $3.4 million

• 2019-2023 Munroe/Watt/Johnson Pavement Renewals Project: Total project budget $19.8 million

• 2019-2021 Roblin Boulevard Pavement Rehabilitation Project: Total project budget $8.85 million

The City will allow 24/7 construction on some sites to help limit the impact to the public. In addition the City said has also condensed construction schedules, and for some projects, given completion incentives in the construction contracts.

“Implementing accelerated construction methodology for road construction projects is currently considered on a case-by-case basis,” said Ken Allen, Communications Officer for the City of Winnipeg Public Works Department.

He told CTV the work on Corydon Avenue is a two year project and contains a financial incentive. The lump sum bonus will be given to complete sidewalk work in certain location, by a specified date.

“The penalty in this case is to construct a temporary sidewalk for winter use if it is not completed on time,” said Allen.

He added the Downtown package will include work on Portage Avenue between Fort and Memorial.

“In this case, Saturdays are specified as a working day to take advantage of lower traffic volumes, and asphalt resurfacing works are to be scheduled between 6:30 p.m. and 7:00 a.m. Monday to Friday or on weekends,” Allen said.

The projects are expected to proceed as planned since road construction was placed on the essential service list. Both the provincial and federal governments have committed to contributing up to $100 million over the next five years under the Canada Fund–Provincial-Territorial Infrastructure Component–National and Regional Projects.

The city reminds motorists to be mindful of crews working on roadways. For more information on road construction, visit the city’s website.