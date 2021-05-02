WINNIPEG -- The city is asking drivers to avoid parts of Munroe Avenue this spring and summer as road reconstruction will close part of the road.

Westbound Munroe, between Henderson Highway and Watt Street, will be closed at 7 a.m. on Monday.

It won’t reopen to traffic until September 17 at 6 p.m., according to the city.

One eastbound lane will remain open during construction and pedestrian access will be allowed throughout the project.