Despite a charge of sexual assault hanging over him, it appears Coun. Russ Wyatt may show up at work.

Wyatt was arrested and charged with one count of sexual assault this week.

CTV News contacted Wyatt about a motion he tabled on banning single-use plastic bags, which could be dealt with at September’s water and aaste committee meeting.

Wyatt tells CTV News he plans on attending that meeting to discuss the topic. It’s unclear if the councilor will be present at next week’s city council meeting.

Wyatt has said he is innocent of the charge and will defend himself in court. The well-known Winnipeg criminal defense lawyer Evan Roitenberg is representing Wyatt.