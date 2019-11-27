WINNIPEG -- Save our Seine is in jeopardy of losing its civic funding.

The city’s water services department is recommending Save our Seine’s grant of $30,000 annually be discontinued in 2020.

Save our Seine is a not for profit group set up to preserve, protect and enhance the natural environment of the Seine River.

If the groups funding is pulled, they are concerned the Seine River will return to what it was in the 1990s.

“A third world ditch basically with no water in it, it’s stagnant and smelly. There’s garbage sticking out of the mud and water. We have many pictures of that, prior to Save our Seine," said Michelle Kading, executive director for Save our Seine.

Save our Seine said the city will lose money if it has to do the work of it’s members.