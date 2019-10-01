Winnipeg got within a few millimetres of breaking the record for wettest September on record this year.

Environment and Climate Change Canada said 153.1 mm fell last month.

The only year that saw a rainier September in Winnipeg was 1872, the first year records were kept for the city, when 156.1 mm of rain was recorded.

In one downpour on Sept. 20, parts of the city flooded, stranding people in stalled cars.

Fall rain in southern Manitoba has created a challenging harvest for Manitoba farmers. Keystone Agricultural Producers told CTV News Monday that harvest should be 75 per cent done by now, but farmers haven’t yet completed 60 per cent of the work.

-With a file from CTV's Colleen Bready