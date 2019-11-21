WINNIPEG – High occupancy vehicle lanes -- commonly used in other North American cities -- could be coming to Winnipeg.

At a city council meeting Thursday morning, Coun. Kevin Klein and Coun. Shawn Nason put forth a motion to have the city examine the feasibility of converting lanes currently designated as diamond lanes, to HOV lanes.

Right now, traffic laws permit only transit buses, taxis and bicyclists to travel in diamond lanes.

Taxis were allowed to use the lanes starting in 2018 on a trial basis.

They received full authorization in June of 2019.

A conversion of those lanes to HOV status would allow any vehicle with three or more occupants, as well as bicycles, to use the lanes.