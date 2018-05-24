

CTV Winnipeg





The Assiniboine Park Zoo shared a birth announcement Thursday that was on the spotty side.

The zoo said it welcomed two new snow leopard cubs on May 7, born to mother Batu and father Akur, and both cubs are doing well, in excellent health and bonding with their mom.

In the coming weeks, the cubs will grow and get stronger before heading to play outside, the zoo said, adding that zoo-goers can check for updates on when they will be ready to be seen by visitors.

Snow leopards at the zoo are part of a program that oversees populations of threatened and endangered species at accredited aquariums and zoos.