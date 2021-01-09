WINNIPEG -- Pharmascience Inc. is recalling 13 lots of its store-brand 75 mg ranitidine products after tests found above-average levels of NDMA, a probable human carcinogen.

Ranitidine is used in over the counter products to prevent and treat heartburn associated with acid indigestion and sour stomach.

In September 2019, Health Canada directed companies to stop distributing ranitidine products because tests were showing the presence of the NDMA impurity. The organization has since allowed companies to resume selling ranitidine products providing they routinely test all batches throughout the product’s shelf life.

Health Canada recommends people taking ranitidine products speak to their healthcare provider about alternative, non-ranitidine treatment options.

The affected products are sold under a variety of names, including Compliments, EXACT, Life brand, Option +, Personnelle and Pharmasave.

A complete list can be found on the Government of Canada Recalls and Safety Alerts webpage.