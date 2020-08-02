WINNIPEG -- A Smitty's in Steinbach has closed its doors after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

In a social media post, the owners of the restaurant said a part-time server contracted the virus. The owners said she has not been in the restaurant since July 27 and is currently self-isolating while contact tracing takes place.

"She was a-symptomatic but went for a test when she came into contact with a family member that tested positive," said Jim Weidinger, president of Smitty's Canada. "As per our team protocol she immediately self-isolated and had herself tested."

All staff are being tested and the restaurant will remain closed for disinfection.

BOSTON PIZZA

A Boston Pizza in Steinbach also shut its doors on Saturday.

According to the chain's website, the restaurant is closed until August 7.

CTV News has reached out to the franchise for more details.

A spokesperson for the province tells CTV News that more information will be made available if public health deems there to be a public health risk.

PREEMTIVE CLOSING

Bigg Smoak BBQ in Steinbach also announced it is closing out of an abundance of caution.

"Due to the rising uncertainty of the recent news in our city with new COVID, we are closed until further notice," the restaurant said on its Facebook page. "We want you to know that our staff and customers are at the forefront of our decision."

It is stressing that no one at the restaurant has tested positive for the virus. The restaurant is requesting employees get tested to be certain.