Teen arrested after rollover leaves 18-year-old with life-threatening injuries
The 16-year-old was arrested for impaired operation causing bodily harm, RCMP said. (File image: Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press.)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Wednesday, April 24, 2019 5:48PM CST
A 16-year-old girl from Fairford, Man., is facing a charge in connection with a single-vehicle rollover that landed an 18-year-old woman in hospital.
RCMP said they were called to the crash on Fairford Road, about a half a kilometre from the junction at the Little Saskatchewan First Nation Main Road, around 7:55 p.m. Monday.
Police believe the vehicle was heading south when it left the road, rolling multiple times. The 18-year-old passenger, also from Fairford, was thrown from the vehicle and hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.
The 16-year-old was arrested for impaired operation causing bodily harm, RCMP said.
The Mounties continue to investigate the crash.