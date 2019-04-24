

CTV Winnipeg





A 16-year-old girl from Fairford, Man., is facing a charge in connection with a single-vehicle rollover that landed an 18-year-old woman in hospital.

RCMP said they were called to the crash on Fairford Road, about a half a kilometre from the junction at the Little Saskatchewan First Nation Main Road, around 7:55 p.m. Monday.

Police believe the vehicle was heading south when it left the road, rolling multiple times. The 18-year-old passenger, also from Fairford, was thrown from the vehicle and hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

The 16-year-old was arrested for impaired operation causing bodily harm, RCMP said.

The Mounties continue to investigate the crash.