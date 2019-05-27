UPDATE:

A 15-year-old boy has been charged in connection to a shooting death in May.

Dorian Glenn Sanderson, 17, died from a gunshot wound after being assaulted a home in the 300 block of Alfred Avenue on May 26.

Police say they arrested the suspect and charged him with second-degree murder on Tuesday.

He was detained in custody and cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

On the day of the incident, police had arrested a second teen, also 15, and charged him with assault.

EARLIER: Violence has claimed yet another life as the city's homicide rate continues to climb.

Fresh off homicides 17 and 18, Winnipeg police are now investigating the 19th killing of 2019.

It's the third in a trio of violent deaths which occurred over a single weekend.

Police tape still surrounded several homes on Alfred Avenue as of Monday afternoon.

Area resident Tanya Czemerynski said it’s an all too familiar sight and the sad reality of living in a neighbourhood plagued by violence and crime.

“Not really surprising for the area,” said Czemerynski. "It's not the first time, won't be the last."

Winnipeg police say around 9:20 p.m. Sunday officers were called to the 300 block of Alfred Avenue because several people were fighting.

One person was taken to hospital in critical condition where he died of his injuries.

"We saw someone on the ground, they (police) were doing CPR then they started telling people to go inside,” said Czemerynski.

The death marks the third homicide in as many days.

If the troubling trend continues, the city's on pace to surpass the record 41 homicides which occurred in 2011.

"Even the through crime rate had gone up the last few years, the homicide rate had been down, so in some ways the bump this year is a bit surprising,” said Michael Weinrath, a criminal justice professor at the University of Winnipeg.

Winnipeg police have said previously gun violence and the methamphetamine epidemic are behind the increase.

Winnipeg police said Tuesday morning meth has been confirmed as a factor in five homicides so far this year.

This excludes the past three homicides; in these cases it has not been determined whether it was a factor.

Weinrath sees a broader range of issues at play which includes drugs, drinking and socio-economic factors.

"I'm not sure that meth is the driver in a lot of these sorts of situations because a lot of the homicides have been fairly typical,” said Weinrath. “Two people meet who know each other, they get into an argument, somebody pulls out a knife.”

“We've had domestics, we've had some gangland slayings and we do have those, again, from time to time."

Czemerynski finds the homicide rate concerning but isn't worried about her own personal safety.

"If you stick to yourself you don't generally get bothered,” she said.

Anyone with information about the incident on Alfred Ave. is asked to contact the Winnipeg Police Service homicide unit at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.