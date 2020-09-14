WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba government is extending its Back to Work in Manitoba Wage Subsidy Program, which allows businesses to subsidize employees.

At a news conference on Monday, Premier Brian Pallister announced the program is being extended by two months until December 31.

"People want to get back to work, they want to do it safely and small businesses are working really hard to make sure that happens," said Pallister.

Under the program, private-sector and non-profit employers could receive up to $100,000 to subsidize 20 employees (up to $5,000 per employee) hired since July 16 in hopes of encouraging businesses to rehire staff during the pandemic.

"It allows businesses, when they benefit from our programs, to redirect money in ways they choose so they can save it on the resources they need to safely reopen," Pallister said.

Pallister also announced that students previously hired through the Manitoba Summer Student Recovery Jobs Program, Canada Summer Job Program and Green Team Program are now eligible for the subsidy if rehired.

Pallister noted the subsidy should help seasonal businesses that like to add staff around the holiday season.

New start-up companies are also now eligible the subsidy, providing they have a business number.

"There are companies starting up in Manitoba right now, and if those companies are looking to add staff and hire people and help them get back to work, then we are willing to help them," said Pallister.

NDP CALL PROGRAM A 'HALF MEASURE' THAT MISSES THE MARK

Manitoba NDP Leader Wab Kinew said the program fails to help businesses with some of the greater costs they are facing like rent.

"We know why the Pallister Conservatives continue to market this program despite cries from small businesses to help with commercial rent—because it means they don’t actually have to spend much money," Kinew said in a written statement.

"The Premier’s half-year of half measures and job cuts are missing the mark, Manitoba's job-creating small businesses need direct investments today.”

PALLISTER SAYS GOVERNMENT PROGRAMS ARE HELPING THOUSANDS

According to the province, the Back to Work Manitoba initiative has received more than 800 applications from employers for 4,500 positions and $22.6 million in supports. Some of the top participating sectors include retail trade (16 per cent), agriculture, forestry, fishing and hunting (12 per cent), and accommodation and food services (eight per cent).

The government has now pledged $714 million to help small businesses through programs like targeted wage subsidies, rent supports, deferred fees and rebates.

"All of these programs have supported 18,000 Manitobans get back to work," Pallister said. "We want to see more and more applications coming in every day."

The Back to Work Manitoba Wage Subsidy application deadline is now December 1. Program details and the application form for employers can be found online.

