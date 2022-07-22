Winnipeg Police have arrested three people in connection to a Canada Day stabbing at The Forks.

It happened on July 1, 2022, around 10:45 p.m. in front of the Canadian Museum for Human Rights. The victim was a recent Ukrainian refugee now living in Winnipeg.

Investigators say they combed through hours of CCTV surveillance footage to identify a suspect group. They then worked with general patrol officers to track down the suspects.

Police have arrested Tyson Cole Steven Bechard and Jaden Kyle Martin, both 19, and a 15-year-old male. All three remain in custody and face charges of aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon. The 15-year-old faces robbery charges in an unrelated incident.

Charges against all three have not been proven in court.