WINNIPEG -- Two men have been arrested following a trio of home invasions in Waywayseecappo on Sunday where three people were assaulted, according to the Manitoba First Nations Police Service.

Police received a call reporting two people had broken into a home, and once inside assaulted a male. Shortly after, they received a call reporting a similar incident.

Officers said the suspects had weapons and were wearing face masks.

While police investigated these two incidents, they said another house was broken into with an axe and a third male was assaulted.

Officers said there was an SUV in the area of the original report that was being driven by suspects. Police located the SUV and found a suspect at a home who was taken into custody.

Cops then found a second suspect at another home in Waywayseecappo. He ran from police, jumped into a lake and tried to swim away, but officers were able to get him into custody.

Christopher George Cloud, 31, and Tyson Jason Clearsky, 31, are both facing charges and awaiting court dates.

None of the allegations have been tested in court.