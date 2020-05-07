WINNIPEG -- Using technology to support of the success of new Canadians, refugee parents and their children who are learning from home, 40 students from the University of Winnipeg’s Faculty of Education are offering help with homework.

“Closures of schools and community agencies have families feeling anxious and uncertain about how to support their kids through their studies, as well as tend to the rest of their responsibilities,” said Kari McCluskey, coordinator of the program.

In an interview with CTV News, McCluskey said this is a great way for their students to get experience teaching and give back to the community they live it.

“The students responded immediately and it’s the way to go. From the feedback I’m getting they are really excited about the different things they are doing and getting exposed to different assignments and ways of doing things from the work that the students are bringing in,” said McCluskey.

The future teachers will be using Zoom for one-on-one lessons for students. McCluskey said that during the sessions, all the cameras are turned off so the other students don’t see each other. She said it makes it more comfortable for them to learn.

“The only person they see to start with is me and then we say hello and see what they need help with. And then using features in the program when they say I have math it’s grade three, then the tutors will use the thumbs up option and make the match,“ she said.

“The opportunities that have been presented for gaining experience working with youth is phenomenal and creates fascinating interactions between students and teachers alike,” said Jonah Simmonds, a tutor.

“I’m really excited, as a future educator, to be able to be part of this great initiative," said Navdeep Dhaliwal. "Moreover, I feel rewarded to know that my small contribution is making a positive impact on the lives of some students and their families.”

The subjects include English, French, math and geography. Support is available Mondays and Wednesdays between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.

U of W has heard from parents that some students prefer the one-on-one learning experience. Sisi is one parent who has been accessing the program. She told them her son’s response is amazing.

“He has been insisting on three hours to help complete his four pages of homework, which is amazing,” she said.

Malou Josue, acting newcomer support worker for the Winnipeg School Division. She said the program has been a positive experience.

“My daughter participated in this, and it was a great help,” said Josue. “I’d like to make a shout out to the tutor, Kyla, who assisted her with her math homework. Kyla was very patient and supportive, and gave her realistic techniques to solve math questions. I learned something too, and encourage parents to try this out with their children.”

Parents are also invited to tune in so they can gain support in teaching their children at home. McCluskey said they want to give parents as much support as they can through this pandemic.

For more information you can contact program coordinator Kari McCluskey.