WINNIPEG -- After years of discussion, Brandon, Man., will finally be getting a new overpass, but not all residents are celebrating.

A new $65 million four-lane bridge with a separate pedestrian and active transportation bridge will replace the ageing Daly Overpass.

Infrastructure Minister Ron Schuler announced Friday morning that demolition will begin in December.

"Due to the growth in the region and the importance of PTH 10 as a major route, the current Daly Overpass has created an undesirable bottleneck system for motorists and pedestrians," said Schuler in a press release.

The province said the project will also include new on and off-ramps to connect 18th Street with Pacific Avenue, new pathways, and pavement upgrades.

Construction of the new bridge is slated for October 2023.

EXPROPRIATION PROBLEMS

For Stephen Johnson, a resident of Brandon for 68 years, the Daly Overpass has caused years of uncertainty.

Johnson has three rental properties that have been expropriated by the government to build the new bridge.

"We haven't made a deal, we haven't made a dime, the houses aren't even ours anymore," said Johnson. "I tell people they've been stolen from us."

Johnson said the houses were expropriated back in June, but he didn't find out about it until the City of Brandon contacted him, saying he had overpaid on property taxes.

"So after investigating that, we found out we don't even own the properties anymore."

According to Johnson, a notice to vacate the properties by Aug. 20 was sent in July, a problem since he couldn't evict his tenants due to COVID-19 guidelines. He then received an extension until Nov. 30.

"It just goes on and on and on," Johnson said. "It's very stressful."

Johnson said the province did make a financial offer for the properties, but it was nowhere near what was needed to make him "whole again."

He claims that he's had problems finding tenants in the years leading up to the bridge announcement since no one knew when the houses would be demolished.

"We just feel really badly abused," he said.

Johnson said he's talked to other homeowners and businesses in the area, and the experience has been similar.

CTV News Winnipeg has reached out to the province for comment on the expropriation process.