

Kraig Krause, CTV Winnipeg





The company behind big video game brands like Assassin’s Creed, Far Cry and Watch Dogs is setting up shop in Winnipeg.

Friday, Ubisoft announced it chose Winnipeg as its 30th location.

"Ubisoft will invest 35-million dollars in Manitoba and create one-hundred new jobs,” said Ubisoft Canada CEO Yannis Mallat.

With the economic boost, Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman says not only will Ubisoft supply jobs, it will also help bring people here for their education.

"For students at Red River, University of Manitoba, and for any of our colleges and universities, to know that they don't have to go away to Montreal to work for Ubisoft, they don't have to relocate if they want to work for a world leading company like Ubisoft,” said Bowman.

Red River College offers several programs that go hand and hand with video game creation.

Thomas Lepp, a 3D graphics instructor, says his students will now have another local platform to release their creativity.

"We have some good talent here and people are coming to find that talent and we hope to continue to grow our program and opportunities to students," said Lepp.

The Ubisoft Winnipeg studio will be open in the fall, but the location has yet to be announced.

The company is currently taking the applications online.