WINNIPEG – The countdown is on to the 107th Grey Cup championship. So where will you be watching the big game on Sundayy?

There will be a number of Winnipeg Blue Bombers official viewing parties across the city:

Boston Pizza

All 11 Winnipeg locations, as well as the Portage, Selkirk, Steinbach and Morden locations, will be welcoming fans. At the Boston Pizza on Taylor Avenue, the Winnipeg Blue Bombers said fans will get to watch the game with Bomber Hall of Famer and two-time Grey Cup champion Rod Hill, as well as Jermese Jones and Gavin Walls.



All 11 Winnipeg locations, as well as the Portage, Selkirk, Steinbach and Morden locations, will be welcoming fans. At the Boston Pizza on Taylor Avenue, the Winnipeg Blue Bombers said fans will get to watch the game with Bomber Hall of Famer and two-time Grey Cup champion Rod Hill, as well as Jermese Jones and Gavin Walls. The Canadian Brewhouse

The Canadian Brehouse will be hosting a watching party at the 1715 Kenaston Blvd. location.



The Canadian Brehouse will be hosting a watching party at the 1715 Kenaston Blvd. location. Vicsount Gort Hotel

The Viscount Gort Hotel will be hosting a watching party at 1670 Portage Avenue.

WINNIPEGGERS NEAR AND FAR GEARING UP FOR GREY CUP

While these are just the official watching parties, fans from across the city and the province have told CTV News Winnipeg of their plans to cheer on the Bombers.

David Asplund said on Twitter he plans on heading back to Thompson Man. to watch the game with his dad.

“The last two Grey Cup appearance, 07’ I was still living in Thompson and watched it with my dad. 2011 was living in Winnipeg (and ) drove eight hours to Thompson to not missi it,” Asplund told CTV News via Twitter. “Again this year, I have the opportunity to go to (the)Grey Cup, but can’t pass up watching with my dad, so doing the trek.”

The last 2 grey cup appearance, ‘07 I was still living in Thompson watched it with my dad. 2011 was living in Winnipeg drove 8’hours to Thompson to not miss it, and again this year I have the opportunity to go to Grey Cup but can’t pass up watching with my dad so doing the trek. — David Asplund (@Squeek1487) November 19, 2019

Another Bomber fan said her family plans on watching the game together – and it just so happens it will be her birthday. Lacey told CTV News on Twitter, her family calls her the ‘Grey Cup baby’ as she was born on Nov. 24, 1990 – the day before the Bombers’ last victory championship game.

“This year my birthday’s right on (the) Grey Cup and the Bombers’ are in it – wooo Bombers,” she tweeted. “We’re all huge bomber fans.”

We're throwing a grey cup/ birthday party at my parents place. Cause I was as they say grey cup baby lol. I was born Nov 24th 1990 the day before there last grey cup. And this year my birthday's right on grey cup and bombers are in it wooo bombers. We're all huge bomber fans — lacey (@craziilacey) November 20, 2019

The 107th Grey Cup starts at 5 p.m. CT tomorrow.

-with files from CTV's Susan Tymofichuk