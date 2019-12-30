WINNIPEG -- Blake and Morgan Mitchell are breaking out the shovels for a good cause.

The brother and sister are going around with their parents shoveling driveways in the River Park South area in exchange for donations for CancerCare Manitoba.

“My grandma passed away two years ago on January 4, so now I want to raise money for CancerCare Manitoba,” Blake told CTV News.

This isn’t the first time the two have raised money in their grandma’s memory, who died of cancer. In the summer they also raised $227 by opening up a lemonade stand.