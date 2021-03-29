WINNIPEG -- A Winnipeg city councillor is proposing a new way the city can use photo radar revenue to eventually remove it from school zones.

Coun. Matt Allard (St. Boniface) submitted a motion to the Riel committee meeting, proposing the city’s executive policy committee direct the Winnipeg Police Service give a report in time for the 2022 budget on creating a new account for photo radar revenue.

The motion specifically calls on police to examine, “The reallocation of funding equal to the City’s net portion of revenues generated by the photo radar program in school zones from the Winnipeg Police Service budget to the Public Works Department.”

“I believe traffic calming is about safety,” Allard said. “So, we are going to get this report about what option we have. I think there are some opportunities to look at where the hotspots are and can we do some more improvements where they are.”

Allard said under the Highway Traffic Act, photo radar revenue must be spent on either safety measures or on police.

The new account would be used for safety improvements and design changes in and around school zones to “eliminate the need for photo enforcement,” the motion reads.

Allard’s motion said locations with a high number of speeding tickets being issued shows higher volumes of speeding are taking place, and photo radar is not reducing the number of speeders.

“What’s become clear to me through various media reports is that there isn’t a big reduction in the number of tickets in specific locations,” he said. “So, I think in the photo enforcement program in particular, there are opportunities to look at where those hotspots are and look at potential improvements to the street.”

The motion will be discussed during the April 6 meeting.