WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg’s firefighter’s union said it’s time to isolate emergency services from one another because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have to separate for our own well-being, so that the exposures are not going to take out the whole fire department,” said Alex Forrest, president of the United Fire Fighters of Winnipeg.

Forrest sent a letter Health Minister Cameron Friesen and Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Chief John Lane.

He’s asking that halls across the city be designated for either fire/rescue calls, or for non-COVID-19-related medical calls.

Forrest wants to see all ambulances responding to instances where there are flu-like symptoms or known COVID-19 cases moved out of stations and into hospitals and assessment centres.

“Because this is not a treatment issue it’s a transportation issue and that’s what ambulance does best,” he said.

In his letter, Forrest stated the system of “siloing” has been used in other countries like China and the United States to keep the virus from spreading among emergency responders.

“This is not and ambulance versus fire issue, it’s about looking at the resources looking at the particular jobs that the sections do,” said Forrest.